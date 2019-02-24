Alabama State (10-14, 8-5) vs. Southern (5-22, 4-10)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama State at F.G. Clark Center. The last victory for the Hornets at Southern was a 56-54 win on Feb. 23, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sidney Umude is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Jaguars. Jayden Saddler has paired with Umude and is maintaining an average of 9.4 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Reginald Gee, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

GIFTED GEE: Gee has connected on 46 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern is 0-19 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

WINNING WHEN: Alabama State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Hornets are 3-14 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State as a team has made 7.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SWAC teams. The Hornets have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

