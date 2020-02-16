SQUAD LEADERS: The Delta Devils are led by Torico Simmons and Caleb Hunter. Simmons is averaging 11.3 points while Hunter is accounting for 14.9 points per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers and Damiree Burns, who are scoring 8.9 and 8.4 per game, respectively.

STEPPING IT UP: The Delta Devils have scored 72.9 points per game and allowed 83.6 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 62.1 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simmons has had his hand in 43 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Simmons has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-22 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points and allowing 91.3 points during those contests. Southern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game.

