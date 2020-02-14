SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Golden Lions are led by juniors Dequan Morris and Markedric Bell. Morris has averaged 9.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Bell has put up 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers and Damiree Burns, who are averaging 9.2 and 8.5 points, respectively.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 55.1 points per game and allowed 63.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 47.7 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 34.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: Southern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is rated second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.

