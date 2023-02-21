Southern Miss aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with Old Dominion

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Golden Eagles visit the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Monarchs are 10-4 on their home court. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Mekhi Long paces the Monarchs with 8.5 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 13-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.4 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Austin Crowley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Pinckney is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

