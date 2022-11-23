Southern Miss Golden Eagles face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-0)
The Mastodons are 3-2 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for Southern Miss.
Jarred Godfrey is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne.
