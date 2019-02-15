UTEP (8-16, 3-10) vs. Southern Miss (16-9, 8-5)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks for its seventh straight win over UTEP at Reed Green Coliseum. The last victory for the Miners at Southern Miss was a 59-56 win on Feb. 24, 2010.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UTEP’s Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Miners scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cortez Edwards has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 16-3 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern Miss is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 73.9 percent of its free throws. The Golden Eagles are 8-9 when they shoot below 73.9 percent from the line.

CAREFUL GOLDEN EAGLES: The diligent Southern Miss offense has turned the ball over on just 15 percent of its possessions, the 13th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.4 percent of all UTEP possessions have resulted in a turnover.

