STREAK SCORING: Southern Miss has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 55.7.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) across its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Southern Miss has held opposing teams to 60.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.