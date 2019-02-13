UTSA (15-10, 9-3) vs. Southern Miss (15-9, 7-5)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks for its fifth straight conference win against UTSA. Southern Miss’ last CUSA loss came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 66-63 on Jan. 24. UTSA beat Florida Atlantic by 12 in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Roadrunners have been led by the sophomore duo of Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson is averaging 22.7 points and four rebounds while Wallace is putting up 21 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by seniors Cortez Edwards and Tyree Griffin, who are averaging 14.3 and 12.8 points, respectively.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 71.5 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Edwards has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. Edwards has accounted for 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. Southern Miss has an assist on 48 of 92 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three outings while UTSA has assists on 51 of 108 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UTSA offense has averaged 75.6 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. Southern Miss has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 271st, nationally).

