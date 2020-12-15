Kasen Harrison made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left to help the Cardinals (1-5) pull within 1. Buster led Lamar with 19 points, adding 3-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc, Ellis Jefferson added 10 points. Harrison scored seven and had eight assists.
Tyler Stevenson had 12 rebounds and seven points for Southern Miss (2-3).
