Southern Miss takes on Troy after Crowley's 24-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -1.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Troy Trojans after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 67-58 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans have gone 7-2 at home. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 2.8.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Duke Miles is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Mo Arnold is averaging 5.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Crowley is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

