Two trophies in the renewal of a rivalry for the Golden Eagles and Green Wave. The campuses of the former conference foes are only about 115 miles apart, but both traveled more than 500 miles for their first meeting since 2010. The Battle for the Bell was already set to resume with four games between 2022-27, but that trophy and the Armed Forces Bowl trophy will now be up for grabs. The Golden Eagles have been in possession of the bell since 2003, after the first of six consecutive wins in the series. Both were C-USA charter members, but Tulane departed after 2013 for the AAC. They didn’t play each other in league play from 2011-13, when in opposite divisions.