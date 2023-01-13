Southern Miss visits Arkansas State following Crowley's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Austin Crowley scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 89-67 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Red Wolves are 8-3 in home games. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Crowley is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

