The Panthers have gone 9-1 in home games. Florida International is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.
The Golden Eagles are 1-6 against C-USA opponents. Southern Miss averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Panthers and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.
Tyler Stevenson is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Pierre is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
