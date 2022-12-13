Southern Miss visits Lamar following Crowley's 24-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-1) at Lamar Cardinals (4-6)
The Golden Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Pinckney averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 11.8 points for Lamar.
Crowley is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 16.2 points for Southern Miss.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.