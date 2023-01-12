Southern Miss visits Marshall after Kinsey's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -7.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Taevion Kinsey scored 27 points in Marshall’s 81-66 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Thundering Herd are 10-1 in home games. Marshall leads the Sun Belt with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 6.6.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 assists. Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

