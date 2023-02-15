Southern Miss visits Moore and South Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Isaiah Moore scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 77-53 win over the Hartford Hawks. The Jaguars are 8-4 on their home court. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 12-2 in conference games. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Mo Arnold is averaging 5.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

