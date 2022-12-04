Southern Miss visits Northwestern State after Sharp's 34-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-0) at Northwestern State Demons (6-2) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -4.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Demarcus Sharp scored 34 points in Northwestern State’s 102-96 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Demons are 1-1 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in road games. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Mo Arnold averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.6 points for Northwestern State.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 15.9 points for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

