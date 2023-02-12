Southern plays Texas Southern, aims for 9th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC)
TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern.
PJ Henry is averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.