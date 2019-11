BATON ROUGE, La. — Ahsante Shivers scored 18 points and Southern defeated NAIA opponent Loyola New Orleans 87-70 in the Jaguars’ season opener on Wednesday night.

Shivers was 6 of 8 from the field and made four steals for the Jaguars. Darius Williams added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Amel Kuljuhovic added 15 points and six rebounds. The Jaguars shot 50 percent and made 20 of 26 free throws.