Southern takes on SE Louisiana on 3-game slide

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-7, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory over SE Louisiana. The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 1-7 away from home. Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrell Williams Jr. averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Williams is averaging 6.6 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

