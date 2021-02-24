Cameron Shelton had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-14, 4-9). Nik Mains added 18 points. Isaiah Lewis had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Northern Arizona scored a season-high 46 points in the first half.
