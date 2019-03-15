Southern Utah (16-15, 11-11) vs. Eastern Washington (15-17, 13-8)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Semifinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Sky championship game is up for grabs as Southern Utah and Eastern Washington are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 21, when the Thunderbirds shot 47.3 percent from the field while limiting Eastern Washington’s shooters to just 35.7 percent on the way to a 14-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jesse Hunt, Mason Peatling, Tyler Kidd and Cody Benzel have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Oluyitan has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Washington is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Eastern Washington has 46 assists on 91 field goals (50.5 percent) across its previous three games while Southern Utah has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their four-game winning streak.

