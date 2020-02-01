CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cameron Oluyitan hit five straight free throws and dunked in the final 34 seconds as Southern Utah held off a late rally from Idaho State to earn an 80-75 victory on Saturday night.

Idaho State trailed by 18 points with just over eight minutes to play. Tarik Cool scored seven points in the final 1:04 and pulled the Bengals with in three at 78-75 before Jakolby Long hit two free throws with a second left to set the final margin.