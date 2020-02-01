Oluyitan finished with 23 points to lead the Thunderbirds (13-8, 6-4 Big Sky). Harrison Butler scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Maizen Fausett added 10 points and seven boards.
Malik Porter finished with 21 points for Idaho State (6-14, 3-8). Cool finished with 14 points and five assists.
Southern Utah hosts Northern Colorado Thursday. Idaho State hosts Northern Arizona Thursday.
