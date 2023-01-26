Southern Utah hosts Darthard and Utah Valley

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -1.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Le’Tre Darthard scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 76-74 win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds are 9-1 in home games. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Spurgin averaging 2.2.

The Wolverines are 7-1 in conference games. Utah Valley averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Justin Harmon is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

