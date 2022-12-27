Southern Utah hosts Pinson and New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6.5; over/under is 159 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 85-76 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. New Mexico State averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-3 away from home. Southern Utah is the WAC leader with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 6.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Pinson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Tevian Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Butler is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

