Southern Utah hosts Tarleton State after Hicks' 22-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (13-11, 6-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 8-3 WAC)
The Texans have gone 6-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 18.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.
Lue Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
