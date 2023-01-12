Southern Utah plays Sam Houston after Jones' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 3-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -1.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 74-72 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 at home. Southern Utah has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bearkats have gone 2-2 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is the top team in the WAC shooting 39.4% from downtown. Jaden Ray paces the Bearkats shooting 53.3% from 3-point range.

The Thunderbirds and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Qua Grant is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

