There were six combined touchdowns in the first quarter — including two passing and one running for Helbig — and four in the fourth. Helbig connected with Cody Frampton late in the third quarter for a 25-point lead.

Thomas Duckett carried it 14 times for 91 yards and a score for Southern Utah (2-7, 1-4 Big Sky). Nela Otukolo had the Thunderbirds’ third interception.

Idaho State (3-5, 2-3) had two rushers with over 100 yards on the ground in Ty Flanagan (112) and Malakai Rango (105). Matt Struck threw for 171 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD