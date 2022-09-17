Southern Utah scores late to edge Western Illinois 17-10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MACOMB, Ill. — Justin Miller hit Isaiah Wooden with a 73-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining to give Southern Utah a 17-10 win on Saturday over Western Illinois. Western Illinois had tied the game 21 seconds earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miller found Wooden wide open deep down the left side for the game-winner. The Leathernecks (0-3) had tied the game on Clay Bruno’s 5-yard keeper after driving WIU 73 yards.

The Thunderbirds (2-1) had six takeaways with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Southern Utah took advantage of a short field to score first on Micah Pettit’s 27-yard field goal. The Thunderbirds made it 10-0 in the final minute of the first quarter after Julian Sanderlin’s fumble recovery led to Elijah Burns’ 5-yard touchdown two plays later.

Miller was 20-of-33 passing with 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Bruno had 219 passing yards and 70 rushing but threw three of the picks. Naseim Brantley had eight catches for 116 yards.

