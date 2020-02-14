LEADING THE CHARGE: Cameron Oluyitan and John Knight III have led the Thunderbirds. Oluyitan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Knight is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop. Shelton has averaged 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DeBisschop has put up 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 38.6 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 8-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 8-10 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Thunderbirds have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona has an assist on 35 of 83 field goals (42.2 percent) across its past three contests while Southern Utah has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.7 percent, the 20th-best mark in the country. Northern Arizona has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent from the field through 23 games (ranked 304th).

