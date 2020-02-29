Scott Blakney had 17 points for the Vandals (7-22, 3-15), whose losing streak reached five games. Trevon Allen added 17 points.
The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 73-45 on Jan. 27. Southern Utah plays Montana State on the road on Thursday. Idaho matches up against Weber State at home on Thursday.
