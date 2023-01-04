Southern visits Prairie View A&M following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -3; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers followingSouthern’s 77-76 overtime victory against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 1-0 in conference matchups. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 13.1 fast break points per game.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Advertisement

Terrell Williams Jr. is averaging six points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article