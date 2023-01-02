Southern visits Texas Southern following Nicholas' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (4-9) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-9) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Southern Jaguars after Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 28 points in Texas Southern’s 92-54 win against the Huston-Tillotson Rams. The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 1-8 away from home. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 10.6 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terrell Williams Jr. is averaging 6.2 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

