Southern visits UAB after Buffen's 25-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at UAB Blazers (8-2)
The Jaguars are 1-6 on the road. Southern is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 24.4 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Buffen is shooting 57.5% and averaging 11.9 points for UAB.
Terrell Williams Jr. is averaging 6.1 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.