Southern visits UAB after Buffen's 25-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at UAB Blazers (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -19.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Southern Jaguars after KJ Buffen scored 25 points in UAB’s 84-70 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Blazers are 6-0 in home games. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 42.8 points in the paint led by Buffen averaging 10.5.

The Jaguars are 1-6 on the road. Southern is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 24.4 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Buffen is shooting 57.5% and averaging 11.9 points for UAB.

Terrell Williams Jr. is averaging 6.1 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

