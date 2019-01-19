BATON ROUGE, La. — Sidney Umude followed a missed jumper with two free throws to give Southern its first conference win in a 69-67 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in overtime on Saturday night.

With the score tied 67-all, Umude struggled to get a shot off as time expired in the extra period and drew the foul. He then sank both free throws to give the Jaguars (2-16, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the win, their first in conference and first against a Division I team this season.

Southern held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 25 points in the first half and led 41-25 at the break. But the Jaguars watched their lead evaporate in the second half, as they hit just six field goals in the period. The Golden Lions’ Martaveous McKnight sank a jumper to tie it 60-all with 1:35 remaining in regulation and Southern missed three opportunities late, forcing the overtime.

Umude finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars. Richard Lee and Bryan Assie added nine points apiece.

McKnight scored 29 points to lead the Golden Lions (6-11, 3-1 SWAC).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.