Elijah Hardy had 15 points for the Matadors (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Atin Wright had 11 points and five steals.
The Gauchos, who defeated CSUN 72-45 on Jan. 25, swept the season series against the Matadors.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com