Evan Leonard made a jumper to give UC Irvine a 58-55 lead with 2:42 to play but the Anteaters went 1 for 4 from the field with a turnover, and UCSB made 7-of-8 free throws, from there. Collin Welp’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left pulled UCI within a point and Devearl Ramsey made two foul shots to cap the scoring with five seconds left. Eyassu Worku missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.