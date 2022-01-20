The Colonials are 1-7 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.
The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last meeting on Jan. 9. Jalon Pipkins scored 18 points points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Pipkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Spear is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Kam Farris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Colonials: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
