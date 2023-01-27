Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77

Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.