Spears, Georgetown Hoyas to host Jackson, South Carolina Gamecocks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -6; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on South Carolina in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads. The Hoyas have gone 3-2 at home. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 75.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-1 away from home. South Carolina is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Georgetown.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points for South Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article