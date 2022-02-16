The Colonials have gone 5-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington allows 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.
The Dukes and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 11.7 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.
James Bishop is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.7 points. Joe Bamisile is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.