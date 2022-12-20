Spears leads Georgetown against No. 2 UConn after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Hoyas (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (12-0, 1-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -23; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the No. 2 UConn Huskies after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 102-89 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Huskies are 7-0 in home games. UConn is eighth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game. Andre Jackson leads the Huskies averaging 4.8.

The Hoyas have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies and Hoyas face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 62.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Huskies.

Spears is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

