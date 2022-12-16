Spears leads Georgetown against Xavier after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Xavier Musketeers (8-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-6) Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -11; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 83-64 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hoyas have gone 4-3 at home. Georgetown is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Musketeers are 1-0 in road games.

The Hoyas and Musketeers meet Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

