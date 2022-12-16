Spears leads Georgetown against Xavier after 22-point game

Xavier Musketeers (8-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-6)
The Musketeers are 1-0 in road games.
The Hoyas and Musketeers meet Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.
Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.