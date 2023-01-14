Spencer and Rutgers host Ohio State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 65-62 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Scarlet Knights are 10-2 on their home court. Rutgers scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 2-3 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.8 points for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

