Spencer helps Nicholls St. past Houston Christian 92-91

HOUSTON — Marek Nelson had 23 points and Pierce Spencer scored the game’s final five points in Nicholls State’s 92-91 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go and, after a Houston Christian turnover, grabbed the rebound of his own miss, was fouled and hit two free throws with six seconds left to cap the scoring. Edoardo Del Cadia stole the ball from Pierce Bazil a couple seconds later to seal it.