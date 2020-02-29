Lavar Batts Jr. had 28 points for the Bulldogs (14-15, 8-10 Big South Conference). DeVon Baker added 16 points. LJ Thorpe had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Campbell defeated UNC-Asheville 64-62 on Jan. 8. The Fighting Camels end the regular season at 15-15 (6-12).
