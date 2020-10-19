Sherod received a medical redshirt in 2018-19 after missing the final 27 games of the season with a torn left ACL he suffered against Hampton on Nov. 25.
For his career, Sherod has averaged 11.5 points in 104 games for the Spiders. He is a graduate student pursing a master’s degree in teaching.
