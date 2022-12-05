Sprouse and American host Mount St. Mary's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (5-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Geoff Sprouse scored 25 points in American’s 88-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Mountaineers are 1-1 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s ranks ninth in the MAAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Jefferson averaging 4.6.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 away from home. American ranks second in the Patriot allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.0% for Mount St. Mary’s.

Sprouse is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.7 points. Matt Rogers is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for American.

