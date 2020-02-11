Saint Joseph’s scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists for the Hawks (4-20, 0-11), who shot 37% from the field in losing their sixth straight game. Myles Douglas added 10 points. Toliver Freeman had seven rebounds.
Saint Bonaventure plays Davidson at home on Friday. Saint Joseph’s faces Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.
