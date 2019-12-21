Middle Tennessee State led 62-57 after a Reggie Scurry layup with two minutes remaining. Osunniyi slammed home a dunk to tie it a 62-62 before Antonio Green drained a 3 to give the Blue Raiders a 65-62 lead with :41 left. Lofton answered with a layup and Welch hit a jumper for the winner with :13 remaining.

C.J. Jones scored a career-high 26 points for the Blue Raiders (4-8).

Saint Bonaventure (8-4) takes on Buffalo on the road next Monday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Rhode Island at home next Sunday.

